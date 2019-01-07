Head-To-Head Contrast: Intersect ENT (XENT) & Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -20.00% -17.62% -15.53% Anika Therapeutics 17.66% 9.78% 9.14%

Intersect ENT has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intersect ENT and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 2 5 0 2.71 Anika Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Intersect ENT currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 50.10%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.16%. Given Intersect ENT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intersect ENT and Anika Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $96.30 million 8.17 -$16.36 million ($0.56) -46.00 Anika Therapeutics $113.42 million 4.35 $31.81 million $1.96 17.70

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Intersect ENT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a resorbable knitted fabric mesh; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The company's dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with the Institute for Applied Life Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst to develop a therapy for rheumatoid arthritis. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

