Head to Head Comparison: Weyerhaeuser (WY) & Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 14.51% 11.65% 5.91% Braemar Hotels & Resorts 9.08% 10.28% 2.54%

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.20 billion 2.40 $582.00 million $1.15 20.02 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $414.06 million 0.71 $23.02 million $1.62 5.56

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Weyerhaeuser and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 3 5 0 2.63 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 3 0 2.75

Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus target price of $34.29, indicating a potential upside of 48.94%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.38%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Risk and Volatility

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 118.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In February 2016, we merged with Plum Creek Timber Company, Inc. In 2017, we generated $7.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the North American and World Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

