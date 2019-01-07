Head to Head Comparison: Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) and Internet Gold Golden Lines (IGLD)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Internet Gold Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 14.41% 8.73% 2.44% Internet Gold Golden Lines -2.53% -10.13% -1.10%

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Internet Gold Golden Lines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $611.99 million 3.78 $66.39 million $0.26 179.62 Internet Gold Golden Lines $2.82 billion 0.01 -$4.00 million N/A N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Internet Gold Golden Lines.

Risk and Volatility

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Gold Golden Lines has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Internet Gold Golden Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 2 0 2.67 Internet Gold Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.07%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Internet Gold Golden Lines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Internet Gold Golden Lines shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Internet Gold Golden Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Internet Gold Golden Lines does not pay a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 103.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Internet Gold Golden Lines on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. It offers integrated voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 192 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to third party wireless service providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

About Internet Gold Golden Lines

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

