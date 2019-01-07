Head to Head Comparison: Renewable Energy Group (REGI) & Green Plains Partners (GPP)

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Green Plains Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.45 -$79.07 million ($2.04) -12.78 Green Plains Partners $106.99 million 4.34 $58.86 million $1.81 8.07

Green Plains Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renewable Energy Group. Renewable Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Plains Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Green Plains Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Renewable Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Renewable Energy Group and Green Plains Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Green Plains Partners 0 3 2 0 2.40

Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.58%. Green Plains Partners has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renewable Energy Group is more favorable than Green Plains Partners.

Dividends

Green Plains Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Renewable Energy Group does not pay a dividend. Green Plains Partners pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Green Plains Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Green Plains Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group 10.21% 34.52% 21.21% Green Plains Partners 54.74% -88.58% 62.47%

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Renewable Energy Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities. The company also produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, and inedible animal fat, as well as soybean or canola oil; and markets, distributes, and sells biomass-based diesel and its co-products. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. Further, the company provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies; and construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. Additionally, it engages in the production of renewable chemicals, advanced biofuels, and other products; and trading of petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. As of November 1, 2018, the company owned and operated 13 biomass-based diesel refineries. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land. Green Plains Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Green Plains Partners LP is a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.