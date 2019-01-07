Head to Head Comparison: PHI Group (PHIL) vs. Gartner (IT)

PHI Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) and Gartner (NYSE:IT) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

PHI Group has a beta of 5.24, meaning that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gartner has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PHI Group and Gartner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHI Group -120.94% -68.50% -8.79% Gartner 3.74% 36.22% 5.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PHI Group and Gartner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHI Group $1.67 million 0.36 -$2.02 million N/A N/A Gartner $3.31 billion 3.47 $3.27 million $3.31 38.18

Gartner has higher revenue and earnings than PHI Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PHI Group and Gartner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gartner 1 2 7 0 2.60

Gartner has a consensus target price of $146.22, suggesting a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Gartner’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gartner is more favorable than PHI Group.

Summary

Gartner beats PHI Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHI Group

PHI Group Inc., through its subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc., provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc. in April 2009. PHI Group Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance. This segment delivers its research, primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to client needs through on-site and day-to-day support, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals who are responsible for IT applications, enterprise architecture, go-to-market strategies, infrastructure and operations, program and portfolio management, and sourcing and vendor relationships; consulting services to professionals; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment offers business professionals in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network various events. The Talent Assessment & Other segment helps organizations to assess, engage, manage, and improve talent through knowledge and skills assessments, training programs, workshops, and survey and questionnaire services. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

