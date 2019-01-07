Head to Head Comparison: Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Zimmer Biomet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences $3.44 billion 9.05 $583.60 million $3.80 39.14 Zimmer Biomet $7.82 billion 2.71 $1.81 billion $8.03 12.93

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Edwards Lifesciences. Zimmer Biomet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edwards Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Edwards Lifesciences and Zimmer Biomet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences 2 7 12 0 2.48 Zimmer Biomet 3 8 13 0 2.42

Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $164.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.44%. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus target price of $131.05, suggesting a potential upside of 26.18%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences.

Volatility and Risk

Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences 20.67% 30.11% 16.54% Zimmer Biomet 22.42% 12.88% 5.95%

Dividends

Zimmer Biomet pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Edwards Lifesciences does not pay a dividend. Zimmer Biomet pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zimmer Biomet has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Edwards Lifesciences on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings and the beating-heart mitral repair systems; and cardiac cannula devices, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; Oximetry Central Venous catheters, as well as clinical monitoring platforms that display a patient's physiological status; and disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

