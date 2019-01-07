Head to Head Analysis: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (SUIC) vs. Green Plains Partners (GPP)

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) and Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and Green Plains Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino United Worldwide Consolidated -89.29% N/A -307.88% Green Plains Partners 54.74% -88.58% 62.47%

This table compares Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and Green Plains Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino United Worldwide Consolidated $30,000.00 9,831.67 -$790,000.00 N/A N/A Green Plains Partners $106.99 million 4.34 $58.86 million $1.81 8.07

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and Green Plains Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains Partners 0 3 2 0 2.40

Green Plains Partners has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Green Plains Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Green Plains Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated does not pay a dividend. Green Plains Partners pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Green Plains Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Sino United Worldwide Consolidated on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land. Green Plains Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Green Plains Partners LP is a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc.

