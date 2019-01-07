Head-To-Head Analysis: Rediff.com India (REDFY) vs. A. H. Belo (AHC)

Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) and A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rediff.com India alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rediff.com India and A. H. Belo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rediff.com India 0 0 0 0 N/A A. H. Belo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Rediff.com India has a beta of 3.58, meaning that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A. H. Belo has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rediff.com India and A. H. Belo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A A. H. Belo $248.63 million 0.34 $10.16 million N/A N/A

A. H. Belo has higher revenue and earnings than Rediff.com India.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of A. H. Belo shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Rediff.com India shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of A. H. Belo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

A. H. Belo pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Rediff.com India does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Rediff.com India and A. H. Belo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A A. H. Belo 3.38% -2.33% -1.40%

Rediff.com India Company Profile

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company operates in two segments, India Online Business and US Publishing Business. Its Websites consist of channels relevant to Indian interests, such as cricket, astrology, matchmaker, and movies; content on various matters, including news and finance; search facilities; a range of community features comprising e-mail, chat, messenger, e-commerce, and broadband wireless content; and mobile value-added services, such as ring tones, picture messages, logos, wallpapers, and other related products to mobile phone users. The company also enables its customers to insert localized advertisements on national television channels by providing a platform to create an advertisement and prepare a media plan; and publishes two weekly newspapers in North America, including India Abroad and India in New York. In addition, it offers Moneywiz that provides stock market quotes, company information, and a personal portfolio tracker, as well as business news, feature articles, expert columns, and interviews; Rediff Blogs, which enables users to set up their own blogs and publish their thoughts and ideas directly and instantly on the Web; Rediff iShare, a video sharing platform; Rediff MyPage, a free online social networking product; and Get Ahead, an editorial content channel that supports a forum for questions and answers. Further, the company operates Rediff Shopping, an online marketplace which allows users to purchase products and services listed on its platform by various merchants; and offers e-mail solutions, such as Rediffmail, its flagship e-mail service, and Rediffmail PRO for small and medium sized enterprise segment. Rediff.com India Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

A. H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications. It also provides commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail services; event activation and promotion services; and automotive classifieds on the cars.com platform. The Marketing Services Segment offers digital marketing services, such as multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of its cloud-based software; marketing analytics, search engine marketing, and other marketing related services; social media account management and content marketing services; and multi-channel advertising campaigns management services, as well as promotional products for businesses. A.H. Belo Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Rediff.com India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rediff.com India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.