Head to Head Analysis: Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) vs. Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 6.76% 9.52% 1.55% Clearway Energy 4.32% 6.01% 1.60%

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.56 billion 1.52 $167.18 million $1.65 21.67 Clearway Energy $1.01 billion 3.37 -$8.00 million $0.81 21.77

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Hawaiian Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hawaiian Electric Industries and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 2 0 0 1.50 Clearway Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.72%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clearway Energy pays out 163.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Clearway Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.

