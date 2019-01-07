Head-To-Head Analysis: Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) & Under Armour (UAA)

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ever-Glory International Group and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ever-Glory International Group 2.84% 12.52% 5.17% Under Armour -2.68% 3.96% 1.89%

Ever-Glory International Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Under Armour has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Under Armour shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ever-Glory International Group and Under Armour’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ever-Glory International Group $415.58 million 0.14 $12.45 million N/A N/A Under Armour $4.98 billion 1.63 -$48.26 million $0.19 95.42

Ever-Glory International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Under Armour.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ever-Glory International Group and Under Armour, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ever-Glory International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Under Armour 7 13 3 0 1.83

Under Armour has a consensus price target of $21.31, indicating a potential upside of 17.54%. Given Under Armour’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Ever-Glory International Group.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, Sea To Sky, and idole brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 1,400 stores, including 79 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include headwear, bags, and gloves; and digital fitness subscriptions, as well as digital advertising through MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications. It primarily offers its products under the UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, ALLSEASONGEAR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, and I WILL, as well as ARMOURBITE, ARMOURSTORM, ARMOUR FLEECE, ARMOUR BRA, and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of brand and factory house stores, and Website. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

