HC Wainwright Analysts Give Obseva (OBSV) a $44.00 Price Target

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) received a $44.00 price target from investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 217.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OBSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Obseva in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on Obseva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Obseva from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $13.85 on Friday. Obseva has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the third quarter valued at $206,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 55.0% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

