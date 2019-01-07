Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 2900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Hammond Manufacturing (TSE:HMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.33 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/hammond-manufacturing-hmm-sets-new-1-year-low-at-1-72.html.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Profile (TSE:HMM)

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic components. The Company operates in electrical and electronic components segment. It manufactures electronic and electrical enclosures, outlet strips and electronic transformers that are used by manufacturers of electronic and electrical products.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.