Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Habit Restaurants were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HABT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 38.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 238,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 66,729 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Habit Restaurants from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Habit Restaurants to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HABT opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Habit Restaurants Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

