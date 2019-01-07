Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an average rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of ASR opened at $159.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $127.95 and a 12 month high of $212.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $194.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

