Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Upgraded at UBS Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, www.briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.14. 8,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $103.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,327,000 after acquiring an additional 155,973 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 21.4% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter worth about $3,694,000. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.