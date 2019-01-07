Grimcoin Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (GRIM)

Grimcoin (CURRENCY:GRIM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Grimcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Grimcoin has a total market cap of $9,991.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Grimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grimcoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000449 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

About Grimcoin

Grimcoin (CRYPTO:GRIM) is a coin. Grimcoin’s total supply is 92,629,246 coins and its circulating supply is 86,992,298 coins. Grimcoin’s official Twitter account is @grimcoin . The official website for Grimcoin is reaper.rocks

Grimcoin Coin Trading

Grimcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grimcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grimcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.