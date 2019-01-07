Grenke (GLJ) PT Set at €105.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €95.60 ($111.16).

Get Grenke alerts:

Shares of Grenke stock opened at €74.60 ($86.74) on Thursday.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.