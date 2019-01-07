GP Strategies (GPX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on GP Strategies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $12.66 on Friday. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $209.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.97 million. Research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 39.3% in the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,151,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 324,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 676,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GP Strategies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

