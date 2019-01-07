Goldman Sachs Group Lowers T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $93.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.40.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $91.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.57%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $523,901.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,957,395.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $139,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

