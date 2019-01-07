Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Exelon (EXC) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $43.00 target price on the energy giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.11.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 35.0% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 106.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.