Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Tele Columbus (TC1) a €2.80 Price Target

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) has been given a €2.80 ($3.26) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

TC1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Commerzbank set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, equinet set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele Columbus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.16 ($4.83).

Shares of ETR TC1 traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €3.09 ($3.59). 405,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,830. Tele Columbus has a 52-week low of €7.96 ($9.26) and a 52-week high of €10.40 ($12.09).

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

