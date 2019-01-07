Gnosis (GNO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $91,138.00

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $14.05 million and approximately $91,138.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $12.72 or 0.00315496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and GOPAX. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.02208130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00156868 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00211381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024964 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024964 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Upbit, Mercatox, Bancor Network, ABCC, Kraken, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Liqui, GOPAX, Bitsane and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.