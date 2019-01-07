Global Blockchain Technologies (BLOC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Global Blockchain Technologies Corp (CVE:BLOC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 1133364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

About Global Blockchain Technologies (CVE:BLOC)

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp., a tier 2 investment company, focuses on identification and investment in a diversified portfolio of public and private companies in China. The company was formerly known as Carrus Capital Corporation and changed its name to Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. in October 2017.

