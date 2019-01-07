Glencore’s (GLEN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report released on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the natural resources company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 360 ($4.70).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Glencore to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 377.86 ($4.94).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 284.20 ($3.71) on Friday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

