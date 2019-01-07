Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.20.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,507,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,578,000 after purchasing an additional 220,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,507,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,578,000 after acquiring an additional 220,519 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 172,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

