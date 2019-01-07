Gerdau (GGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

GGB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gerdau in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 115.1% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 667.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,844,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,417,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,615 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 112.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,807,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 64.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,630,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,844 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates throuh the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs, wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

