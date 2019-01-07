Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,282,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.96% of Genesee & Wyoming worth $480,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 4.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 219,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,858,000 after acquiring an additional 58,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWR opened at $73.99 on Monday. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 52 week low of $67.61 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Stephens lowered Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Genesee & Wyoming Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

