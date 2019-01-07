Genesco Inc. (GCO) Director Kathleen Mason Sells 500 Shares

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Kathleen Mason sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $24,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,750. The stock has a market cap of $958.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $713.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.06 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. Genesco’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,920,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth $4,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 128.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 177,047 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research set a $52.00 price target on Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on Genesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

