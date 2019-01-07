Gartner Inc (IT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Gartner reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.96 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gartner from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Gartner from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.10.

Shares of IT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 53,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $161.21.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $147,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $460,405.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,818. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22,249.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 256,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 255,427 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,199,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 343.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,183,000 after purchasing an additional 289,143 shares during the period.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.