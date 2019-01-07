Gamma Communications (GAMA) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gamma Communications to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gamma Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 927.50 ($12.12).

Shares of LON:GAMA opened at GBX 782 ($10.22) on Thursday. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 770 ($10.06).

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

