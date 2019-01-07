GameStop (GME) Shares Up 3.3%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 2,539,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,579,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on GameStop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price target on GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered GameStop from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 10th. GameStop’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 302,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,249,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840,340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 108,237 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

