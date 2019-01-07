Game Digital (GMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.80

Game Digital PLC (LON:GMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.80 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.95 ($0.29), with a volume of 219599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

GMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Game Digital in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Game Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Game Digital Company Profile (LON:GMD)

GAME Digital plc operates as a retailer of video games in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company offers gaming and gaming related products, such as consoles, personal computers, handheld devices, physical and digital console content, non-console digital content, accessories, licensed merchandise, and own-label products, as well as mobile devices and movies.

