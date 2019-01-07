G4S/ADR (GFSZY) versus EVN (EVNVY) Head to Head Comparison

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) and EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get G4S/ADR alerts:

0.1% of G4S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares G4S/ADR and EVN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G4S/ADR N/A N/A N/A EVN 12.40% 7.44% 3.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for G4S/ADR and EVN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G4S/ADR 0 0 4 0 3.00 EVN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

G4S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. G4S/ADR pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

G4S/ADR has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVN has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares G4S/ADR and EVN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G4S/ADR $10.09 billion 0.40 $304.15 million $1.15 11.25 EVN $2.47 billion 1.02 $303.16 million N/A N/A

G4S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than EVN.

Summary

G4S/ADR beats EVN on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G4S/ADR

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services. It also provides electronic monitoring, secure health, forensic medical and police support, secure support, and custody, detention, and rehabilitation services. In addition, the company offers cash solutions, such as cash management software and systems, cash recycling, international secure logistics, ATM replenishment and engineering, cash processing, and cash in transit services. It serves government, financial institutions, private energy and utilities, and ports and airports, as well as transportation and logistics, leisure and tourism, corporate and industrial, and retail sectors. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Generation, Energy Trade and Supply, Network Infrastructure Austria, Energy Renewable Supply South East Europe, Environmental Services, and Strategic Investments and Other Business segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it engages in the drinking water supply, wastewater disposal, thermal waste recycling, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

Receive News & Ratings for G4S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.