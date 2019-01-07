FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Select Energy Services Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Select Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

WTTR stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $396.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.52 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Select Energy Services by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Gillette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

