FY2018 EPS Estimates for US Concrete Inc (USCR) Cut by DA Davidson

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of US Concrete in a report issued on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for US Concrete’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on USCR. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on US Concrete to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on US Concrete from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $34.70 on Monday. US Concrete has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $593.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $404.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.35 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of US Concrete by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 5.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,564,000 after buying an additional 184,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,354. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Martin Rayner purchased 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,237. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 64,100 shares of company stock worth $2,207,936 and sold 390 shares worth $14,489. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

