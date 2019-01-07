FY2018 EPS Estimates for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Raised by Analyst

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for FleetCor Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst O. Turner now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.84. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLT. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.82.

FLT opened at $184.94 on Monday. FleetCor Technologies has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $230.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 895.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

