FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Issued By Northcoast Research (RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Northcoast Research lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Thursday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.59 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

