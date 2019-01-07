FutCoin Trading 63.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FUTC)

FutCoin (CURRENCY:FUTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. FutCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FutCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FutCoin has traded 63.2% lower against the US dollar. One FutCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023052 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027497 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004540 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00030135 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00143544 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FutCoin Profile

FutCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2015. FutCoin’s official Twitter account is @futcoin__ . The official website for FutCoin is fut-coin.com

FutCoin Coin Trading

FutCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FutCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FutCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FutCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

