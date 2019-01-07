Fulton Financial (FULT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

FULT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.72 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Spair bought 10,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $33,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,421.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,002 shares of company stock worth $300,773. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 223.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

