Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €42.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FPE. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, equinet set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.54 ($50.63).

Shares of FRA:FPE traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €36.20 ($42.09). 14,255 shares of the company traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

