Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €42.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FPE. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, equinet set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.54 ($50.63).

Shares of FRA:FPE traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €36.20 ($42.09). 14,255 shares of the company traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

