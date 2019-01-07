Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMS opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMS. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

