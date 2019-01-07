Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 47,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider John R. Verity sold 15,850 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,219,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,260,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $614,336.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 258,250 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

