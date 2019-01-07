Forkcoin (FORK) Market Cap Tops $296,041.00

Forkcoin (CURRENCY:FORK) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Forkcoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Forkcoin has a market capitalization of $296,041.00 and $3,534.00 worth of Forkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Forkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00001434 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Forkcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.02192469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00156349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00213423 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024893 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024876 BTC.

Forkcoin Coin Profile

Forkcoin’s total supply is 7,050,442 coins and its circulating supply is 5,116,427 coins. The official website for Forkcoin is forkcoin.io . The Reddit community for Forkcoin is /r/Forkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Forkcoin’s official Twitter account is @forkcoin

Forkcoin Coin Trading

Forkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Forkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Forkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Forkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Forkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.