Fonziecoin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (FONZ)

Fonziecoin (CURRENCY:FONZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Fonziecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Fonziecoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Fonziecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fonziecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fonziecoin

FONZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 7th, 2015.

Buying and Selling Fonziecoin

Fonziecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fonziecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fonziecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fonziecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

