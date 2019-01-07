Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Given a $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) has been given a $12.00 price objective by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 210.08% from the stock’s current price.

FOMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $210.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,049.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aharon Schwartz purchased 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $47,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,224 shares of company stock worth $45,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 537,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 122,328 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,616,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.