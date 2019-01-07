Fmr LLC Sells 336,687 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 740,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 336,687 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on Adverum Biotechnologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Adverum Biotechnologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.30.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.38% and a negative net margin of 3,582.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

