Flux Power (FLUX) versus Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX) Critical Survey

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Flux Power has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Flux Power and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -136.55% N/A -221.23% Manhattan Scientifics N/A -46.94% -30.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and Manhattan Scientifics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $4.12 million 20.50 -$6.96 million ($0.27) -6.67 Manhattan Scientifics $140,000.00 38.13 $1.54 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats Flux Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications. The company also offers 24-volt onboard chargers and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS; and integrates lithium packs in various applications, including forklifts and related industrial equipment. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company's products are also used in airport ground support equipment. It sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator company, focuses on the technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies in the areas of nanotechnology applications in medicine in the United States. It develops cancer detection technology and nanostructured metal technologies. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

