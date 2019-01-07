Fluidigm (FLDM) Upgraded to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $338.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.20). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 86.00% and a negative net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $28.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluidigm news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 34,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $254,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,154,820 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,196 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,535,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 234.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

