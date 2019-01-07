FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $214.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLT. Wolfe Research cut FleetCor Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on FleetCor Technologies to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.82.

FLT stock opened at $184.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $230.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 77,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

