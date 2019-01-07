Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (BDL) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDL stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

